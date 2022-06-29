WESTFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – Football season is quickly approaching, and the Indianapolis Colts are just weeks away from opening training camp at Westfield’s Grand Park.

The Colts will hold training camp from July 27 – Aug. 25. Once again, fans can attend practice at no cost, but they must register online to get their free ticket.

Throughout camp, the Colts will host various theme days showcasing various local groups, organizations and fans. Key dates include Kids day on July 28, ‘Fan Appreciation Day’ on Aug. 17 and ‘Thirsty Thursday’ on Aug. 18.

The Colts will also host joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Aug. 17 and 18 before squaring off in their preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For more information on this year’s training camp and to register for tickets, visit the Colts’ website.