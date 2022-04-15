INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts addressed the cornerback position in a major way Friday by agreeing to a deal with former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore and the Colts have agreed on a two-year, $23 million contract with $14 million guaranteed, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The 31-year-old cornerback was one of the most sought after free agents on the market, and for good reason. His lockdown coverage skills have earned him five Pro Bowl nods (2016, 2018-2021), two First-Team All-Pro honors (2018 & 2019) and the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019.

Gilmore — who spent his first nine season with the Bills and Patriots — was traded to the Panthers in October after he and New England failed to agree on a contract extension. Gilmore missed the first half of last season as he recovered from a quad injury suffered in week 15 of 2020. Still, the veteran was effective when he returned to the field. He intercepted two passes in eight games and earned an 85.6 man coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, the third best among corners in 2021.

Busy and impactful month for Colts:

Today – sign CB Stephon Gilmore

March 21 – trade for QB Matt Ryan

March 16 – trade for DE Yannick Ngakoue



*let's not forget signing S Rodney McLeod* — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) April 15, 2022

Cornerback became an area of need after Indianapolis traded Rock Ya-Sin — who has started for the team since his rookie season in 2019 — to the Raiders in exchange for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

