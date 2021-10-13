Colts adding veteran kicker Michael Badgley

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are preparing to be without placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship at least for Sunday’s meeting with the Houston Texans.

The team is signing veteran Michael Badgley to the practice squad, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Blankenship is likely to miss the Texans game after suffering an injury to his right hip during pregame warm-ups for Monday night’s game at Baltimore. He converted 37- and 47-yard field-goal attempts in the 31-25 overtime loss to the Ravens, but missed a PAT and a 47-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of regulation. He also had a 37-yarder blocked.

Badgley, 26, brings experience to the Colts and is back with the team for a second time. He originally signed with them as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and worked during training camp behind Adam Vinatieri.

Although Badgley is on the practice squad, the Colts are able to make use of an NFL rule allowing teams to elevate two practice squad players to the game-day roster each week.

At this point, his presence is week-to-week. The Colts are not expected to place Blankenship on the injured reserve list, which would require him missing three games.

“We’ll evaluate it as we go,’’ Frank Reich said Wednesday, adding an MRI revealed “there is a little something there, but we’re just going to have to see at what level.’’

Badgley has appeared in 34 games with the Chargers and Tennessee since 2018, and converted 52-of-66 field goal attempts (78.8%) and 83-88 PATs (94.3%). He appeared in one game with the Titans this season, and missed his only field-goal attempt and was 1-for-2 on PATs.

