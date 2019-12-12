Colts add veteran receiver Inman

HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 05: Dontrelle Inman #15 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass for a touchdown defended by Shareece Wright #43 of the Houston Texans in the second quarter during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver Dontrelle Inman.

Inman, 6-3, 205 pounds, has competed in 62 career games (35 starts) between the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17, 19), Chicago Bears (2017) and Colts (2018). He has totaled 166 receptions for 2,233 yards and 11 touchdowns with a long reception of 68 yards.

In four games with the Chargers this season, Inman caught eight passes for 132 yards. In 2018, he was signed by the Colts as a free agent in October and finished the year with 28 receptions for 304 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 108 yards and one touchdown in the postseason.

Inman also played two seasons (2012-13) with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League and caught 100 passes for 1,542 yards and 11 touchdowns. He won a Grey Cup championship in 2012.