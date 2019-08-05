Colts add RB D’Onta Foreman

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today claimed running back D’Onta Foreman off waivers (from Houston) and waived running back Keith Ford.

Foreman, 6-1, 235 pounds, played in 11 games (one start) in two seasons (2017-18) with the Texans and totaled 85 carries for 326 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 111 yards and one touchdown. Foreman appeared in one postseason contest and registered one carry for three yards. He was originally selected by Houston in the third round (89th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas.

In 2018, Foreman played in one regular season game and had seven carries. He also caught two passes for 28 yards and one touchdown after spending the first nine weeks of the season on the Physically Unable to Perform List. Foreman also saw action in one postseason contest. As a rookie in 2017, he appeared in 10 games (one start) and compiled 78 carries for 327 yards and two touchdowns. Foreman also tallied six receptions for 83 yards before being placed on the team’s Injured Reserve List on November 22, 2017.

Ford, 5-10, 219 pounds, was signed by the Colts as a free agent on July 28, 2019. As a rookie in 2018, he spent time on the Buffalo Bills’ active roster and practice squad. Ford saw action in two games (one start) and compiled 21 carries for 79 yards. He also caught three passes for 21 yards.