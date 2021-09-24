Carson Wentz practices Friday ahead of Titans game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 12: Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz took a major step in being the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

He practiced Friday.

Wentz had his ankle retaped at one point – but went through drills in a typical fashion. #Colts https://t.co/WunVfrMW5P pic.twitter.com/Six0oGIrEa — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) September 24, 2021

Wentz’s availability has been in question after he suffered sprains to both ankles in last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Coach Frank Reich has a general rule that a player must practice on Friday to play on Sunday, and that box was checked Friday.

Wentz went through individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media and appeared to move around and take his normal drops in passing situations without too much trouble. Both ankles were taped.

Wentz also took the initial reps with the starting offense in team drills.

The next major hurdle will be determining how Wentz’s ankles respond to Friday’s work.

He’ll likely be listed as questionable for Sunday.