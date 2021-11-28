Buccaneers rally to beat Colts 38-31

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 28: Ashton Dulin #16 of the Indianapolis Colts catches the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Buccaneers rallied to beat the Colts 38-31 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Leonard Fournette broke free for a 28-yard game-winning touchdown run with 20 seconds left.

The Colts built a 24-14 halftime lead with three second quarter Carson Wentz touchdown passes.

Wentz hit Ashton Dulin on a deep ball for a 62-yard touchdown to give Indy the lead. He then connected with Jack Doyle for a 15-yard TD to make it 17-7. Tampa Bay answered with a touchdown, before Wentz hit T.Y. Hilton for a four-yard touchdown on fourth and one with 18 seconds left in the half.

The Buccaneers erased the deficit thanks to three Colts’ turnovers.

Shaquil Barrett forced a Wentz fumble leading to a Fournette TD. Antoine Winfield Jr. then intercepted Wentz and the Bucs drove 65-yards in seven plays, capped by a Ronald Jones touchdown to give them the lead. Tampa tacked on a field goal after Nyheim Hines fumbled a punt to make it 31-24.

The Colts tied it on a Jonathan Taylor four-yard touchdown run.

The franchise’s all-time sacks leader, Robert Mathis was inducted into the Ring of Honor at halftime. Mathis becomes the 17th member enshrined.

The team also honored Hall of Famer Lenny Moore during the first half. The running back played for the Baltimore Colts from 1956-67, winning two championships (1958 & ’59). His jersey number 24 is one of eight retired by the franchise.

The Colts are back on the road next week for a divisional game at Houston. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. on CBS4.