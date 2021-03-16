Brissett signs one-year deal with Dolphins to back up Tagovailoa

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

MIAMI (AP) – Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, where he’ll replace Ryan Fitzpatrick as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Fitzpatrick agreed this week to sign with the Washington Football Team after two seasons in Miami. Brissett is a five-year veteran and South Florida native.

He was the backup for the Colts last year. He went 7-8 as a starter with them in 2019, and was 4-11 as their starter in 2017.

Brissett was a rookie backup for the Patriots in 2016 when their defensive coaching assistants included Brian Flores, now Miami’s head coach.