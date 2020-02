Anthony Castonzo, No. 74, of the Indianapolis Colts runs off the field during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indianapolis Colts say left tackle Anthony Castonzo is expected to return next season.

Castonzo had been considering retirement. But general manager Chris Ballard said at the NFL’s annual scouting combine that Castonzo told him recently that he wanted to continue playing.

The Colts are now working on a contract that would keep Castonzo off the free-agent market.