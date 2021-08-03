All-Pro Colts guard Quenton Nelson to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks

FILE – Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) runs downfield to block during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Indianapolis in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts took another hit Tuesday when coach Frank Reich announced All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson would undergo surgery for an injury to his right foot.

Reich said Nelson would miss 5-12 weeks.

If that sounds familiar, the injury is “virtually” the same as one suffered by quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz is also expected to miss 5-12 weeks after undergoing left foot surgery this week.

Nelson was injured in Monday’s practice and will have surgery this afternoon, Reich said.

Nelson, the Colts’ first-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2018 draft (sixth overall), is in his fourth NFL season. He started and played in all 16 games in each of his previous three seasons with the team while earning First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.