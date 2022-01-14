5 Colts named to NFL All-Pro team

INDIANAPOLIS – Five Indianapolis Colts were named to the NFL’s All-Pro teams, including a unanimous selection with running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor, along with linebacker Darius Leonard and long snapper Luke Rhodes, were named to the first team All-Pro. Guard Quenton Nelson and wide receiver Ashton Dulin were named to the second team.

Leonard and Nelson have finished on the All-Pro team for the third and fourth time in career history, respectively.

The Colts finished in eighth place in the AFC with a 9-8 record, missing the playoffs after a 26-11 loss in Jacksonville last Sunday.