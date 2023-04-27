INDIANAPOLIS — Months of evaluation, speculation and anticipation all come down to this.

Beginning Thursday at 8 p.m., NFL teams will turn in their draft picks — or “gold nuggets” as Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls them — for players they believe can elevate their franchise to new heights.

The 2023 NFL Draft comes with extra intrigue for Colts fans as Indianapolis has the No. 4 overall pick and a chance to select its next franchise quarterback. While speculation on which quarterback the Colts will lands varies, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker are the consensus top five at the position.

Other needs for Indianapolis include cornerback, wide receiver and offensive line.

Currently, the Colts have nine draft picks.

4th overall (round 1)

35th overall (round 2)

79th overall (round 3)

106th overall (round 4)

138th overall (round 5)

162nd overall (round 5)

176th overall (round 5)

221st overall (round 7)

236th overall (round 7)

Follow our live blog Thursday through Saturday for instant updates and analysis of the Colts’ draft developments.