INDIANAPOLIS — After months of evaluation, speculation and anticipation, the NFL Draft has finally arrived.

Like 31 other teams, the Indianapolis Colts will be busy trying to improve their roster. Indy currently has seven selections in this year’s draft, with their first pick coming in the second round. The Colts’ first round pick was sent to the Philadelphia Eagles in last year’s trade to acquire Carson Wentz. Still, it’s possible the team trades back into round 1 if a player they’re infatuated with slips far enough.

Colts 2022 draft picks:

Round 2: No. 42

Round 3: No. 73

Round 4: No. 122

Round 5: No. 159

Round 5: No. 179

Round 6: No. 216

Round 7: No. 239

Positions of Need

Indianapolis has already made several additions this offseason that are expected to make a major impact, including quarterback Matt Ryan, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Rodney McLeod. However, several areas of concern remain.

The most glaring hole on the roster is at wide receiver. While Michael Pittman Jr. broke out in 2021 with a 1,000-yard season, the Colts were the only team in the league to not have two players with at least 385 receiving yards. Zach Pascal — who has since signed with Philly — was second on the team with 384 yards, and T.Y. Hilton — who remains a free agent — was third among Indy’s receivers with 331.

“You want as many playmakers as you can get,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Friday. “Do we need to add? Yeah, we do.”

Left tackle and tight end also stand out as positions of need after the team lost starters at each spot. Tackle Eric Fisher remains unsigned after deciding to test the free agent market, leaving Matt Pryor — who was solid when called upon last season — penciled in as the projected starter. Jack Doyle retired this offseason after nine seasons as the Colts’ tight end, handing the reins over to Mo Alie-Cox and 2021 fourth-round pick Kylen Granson.

Other areas the Colts could look to address are linebacker, cornerback and interior offensive line depth.

Live Blog

Follow our live blog for immediate reaction and analysis of the Colts’ 2022 draft selections.

NFL Draft schedule:

Round 1: 8 p.m. Thursday

Rounds 2 and 3: 7 p.m. Friday

Rounds 4-7: 12 p.m. Saturday

This story will be updated as the draft unfolds.