Women-led race team gearing up to run in Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Beth Paretta and Swiss driver Simona de Silvestro are teaming up to put a women-run race team in this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Team Penske, the most successful team in 500 history, will provide technical support for de Silvestro’s No. 16 Chevrolet-powered car.

This will be part of IndyCar’s previously announced commitment to creating more diversity in motorsports.

The announcement comes less than three months before the series holds its season opener in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 30.