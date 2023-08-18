INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers released its 2023-24 regular season schedule on Thursday, playing 40 of its regular season games at home at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

According to a news release from the Indiana Pacers, the team will begin its 2023-24 season play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 against the Washington Wizards at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, located at 125 S Pennsylvania St. Single game tickets for the 2023-24 season go on sale at 2 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Indiana Pacers 2023-24 Schedule

Officials said the Pacers will have four homestands at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse that will have at least four games. This season, the Pacers will also have four in-season tournament games, including:

Nov. 3: Pacers vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m.;

Nov. 14: Pacers at the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m.;

Nov. 21: Pacers at the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m.;

Nov. 24: Pacers vs. the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m.

Teams which advance through the in-season tournament group stage will play knockout round games in early December. The winners will then play semifinal and final round games. Teams that do not advance will play two additional regular-season games, which will be announced at a later date.

Other highlights throughout the season, according to the release, include:

Nov. 24: Pacers vs. the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. for the team’s traditional post-Thanksgiving game.

Jan. 23: Pacers vs. the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m.;

April 7: Pacers vs. the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat at 5 p.m.;

According to the release, the Pacers are also scheduled to have six games nationally televised, including:

Nov. 9: Pacers vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on NBATV;

Nov. 30: Pacers at the Miami Heat on NBATV;

Dec. 26: Pacers at the Houston Rockets on NBATV;

Jan. 30: Pacers at the Boston Celtics on TNT;

Feb. 26: Pacers at the Toronto Raptors on NBATV;

March 24: Pacers at the Los Angeles Lakers on NBATV.

According to previous reports, Indianapolis will host the 2024 NBA All-Star festivities. Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the NBA All Star Game on Feb. 18 while the All-Star Saturday Night festivities, including the AT&T Slam Dunk, the Starry 3-Point Contest, and the Kia Skills Challenge, will be hosted on Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As preparations for the all-star festivities are underway, the Pacers will be on a three-game road trip starting Feb. 10, according to the release.

Individuals are able to register for pre-sale access to single game tickets by signing up for Pacers Insiders emails. Other information on season tickets as well as group sales, suites and more, can be found on the Indiana Pacers website.