Indiana Pacers pick Duke guard Cassius Stanley at No. 54

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, Duke guard Cassius Stanley drives to the basket against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have selected guard Cassius Stanley with the 54th overall pick in the NBA draft.

It was their only pick of the night.

He played one season at Duke before entering the draft.

Stanley joins a team that has been swept in the first playoff round three of the past four seasons and has a first-year coach in Nick Bjorkgren.

The Pacers traded this year’s first-round pick to the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2019 draft in exchange for guard Malcolm Brogdon.