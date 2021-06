INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Pacers have fired coach Nate Bjorkgren after one year at the helm.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

Nate Bjorkgren is out as Indiana's coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 9, 2021

The decision comes after the Pacers missed the NBA playoffs for the first time in six years. Indiana finished 9th in the East with a 34-38 record.