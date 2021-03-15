Archie Miller out as IU coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana has fired men’s basketball coach Archie Miller.

IU Athletics Director Scott Dolson said Monday “a change in leadership of our program is warranted at this time” after the Hoosiers finished 12-15 this past season, missing the NCAA tournament.

Miller was 67-58 over four years as the Hoosiers coach. He went 33-44 in Big Ten play.

“I want to thank Archie Miller, his staff, and their families for their service and commitment to IU and for his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes, the men’s basketball program and Indiana University,” said Dolson. “We wish Archie and his family all the best in the next steps of their journey.”

He added: “I have high expectations for our program, and we have not competed at a level within the conference or nationally that I believe we should.”

Dolson said a formal search committee would not be formed to find the program’s next head coach, but he said he will consult with “trusted experts.”