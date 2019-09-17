Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer Bavis passes away

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Former Garrett High School basketball standout and 1966 Indiana All-Star Chuck Bavis passed away on Saturday at the age of 71.

The seven-foot center led Garrett with an average of 33 points a game as a senior in 1966. Bavis was named a Scholastic Magazine All-American, and a Coach & Athlete Magazine All-American that year after leading Garrett to an undefeated regular season.

Bavis signed with Purdue and played two seasons for the Boilermakers before a foot injury suffered in a car accident ended his playing career. He was a member of 1969 Big 10 Champs and NCAA Runner-up team.

Bavis was selected to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.