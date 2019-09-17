Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer Bavis passes away

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Former Garrett High School basketball standout and 1966 Indiana All-Star Chuck Bavis passed away on Saturday at the age of 71.

The seven-foot center led Garrett with an average of 33 points a game as a senior in 1966. Bavis was named a Scholastic Magazine All-American, and a Coach & Athlete Magazine All-American that year after leading Garrett to an undefeated regular season.

Bavis signed with Purdue and played two seasons for the Boilermakers before a foot injury suffered in a car accident ended his playing career. He was a member of 1969 Big 10 Champs and NCAA Runner-up team.

Bavis was selected to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss