Indiana athletic director announces pending retirement

FILE – In this March 27, 2017, file photo, Indiana Director of Athletics Fred Glass talks about hiring new Indiana NCAA college basketball coach Archie Miller during a news conference on the court in Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Glass announced Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, he will retire at the end of this academic school year. The 60-year-old Glass spent the past decade rebuilding the basketball program’s reputation following an NCAA scandal, rebranding the football program and renovating athletic facilities. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana athletic director Fred Glass says he will retire at the end of this academic school year.

Glass says in a statement that “it’s time.” Glass was hired in 2009 as the men’s basketball program was reeling from an NCAA scandal. He has since presided over a number of successes.

This football season was the program’s best in 26 years. The women’s basketball team currently has the best ranking in school history. And the men’s basketball team has started 10-1.

The Hoosiers have also seen increased attendance at football games and successes in the classroom, too.