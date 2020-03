FORT WAYNE- At Concordia High School, the Indiana Lutheran Schools Athletic Association holding basketball state finals, and it was clear that these kids came to play.

For the boys state championship, Wyneken (Decatur) taking the top spot winning 46-33. St. Paul (Munster) finishes runners-up.

The girls state title game saw Emmanual St. Michael placing first, winning 40-30. St. Peter (Columbus) finishes in second.