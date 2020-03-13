IHSAA postpones boys basketball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA has suspended its boys basketball tournament amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.
The following is a statement from the IHSAA:
Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled. Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately. Saturday’s girls gymnastics state finals at Worthen Arena in Muncie will continue as scheduled with no spectators in attendance. Competition will begin at 1 pm ET / 12 pm CT.
