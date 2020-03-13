Live Now
Mayor Henry, Allen County Health Department and Government officials provide COVID-19 update

IHSAA postpones boys basketball tournament

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA has suspended its boys basketball tournament amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

The following is a statement from the IHSAA:

Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled. Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately. Saturday’s girls gymnastics state finals at Worthen Arena in Muncie will continue as scheduled with no spectators in attendance. Competition will begin at 1 pm ET / 12 pm CT.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss