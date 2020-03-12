IHSAA: No fans at tournament games, state finals

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana High School Athletic Association has banned fans from tournament and state finals games as concerns over the coronavirus take hold.

IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox said Thursday that boys basketball tournament games would only be open to immediate family members and staff members. Spectators would also be banned from the gymnastic state finals, Cox said.

“The Association acknowledges these are unprecedented measures and is sympathetic to the loyal fans of education-based athletics in Indiana,” the IHSAA said in a statement. “Your understanding and support during these challenging times is appreciated.”