FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At high schools across Indiana, Sectional basketball games look a little different as deep cleaning occurs between games to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association mandated that between games, benches and stands must be cleaned. An extended break of 45 minutes takes place to allow teams to warm up and the cleaning crew enough time to get everything done.

All fans and teams must leave the gymnasium as soon as the game is over.