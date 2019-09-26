Huntington University baseball helps Fort4Fitness prep

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort4Fitness is three days from Wednesday, and volunteers continue to help the vent get primed and ready.

That includes the Huntington University baseball team. The group spent Wednesday evening putting together Vera Bradley race bags for the big event.

The team says it is great fun to help the community while building friendships with each other.

That’s what we do. That’s what our school is about is helping others. It’s important that we make an impact on others’ lives, and it’s also impacting each other’s lives by building friendships. It’s more than the game of baseball. It’s a family. Eli Knust, Senior, Huntington University Baseball

Online registrations closes Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m. Race day signups are available but do not guarantee a race shirt.