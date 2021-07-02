Huntington North’s Addy Wiley named Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year

CHICAGO (WANE) – Huntington North rising senior Addy Wiley has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade Indiana Girls Track & Field Player of the Year.

The award recognizes a high school student in D.C. and each state for their outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field. Wiley is a finalist for the national player of the year award which will be announced in July.

Wiley is the first runner in state history to win the 800- and 1600-meter runs at the same state championship meet, winning with times of 2:08.62 and 4:45.27, respectively. She also set a state record this season in the mile run, clocking in at 4:38.14.

Off the field, Wiley has volunteered on behalf of Ronald McDonald House Charities as well as Blessings in a Backpack and youth basketball camps. She has also maintained a 3.98 GPA in the classroom.