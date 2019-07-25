Huntington North, Purdue grad, Kramer looking to bounce back from ACL tear

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just four months later, Chris Kramer is back to water.

The Huntington North and Purdue graduate is recovering from a torn ACL while playing overseas with a team based out of Lithuania. Kramer suffered the injury on a fast break during a game.

His rehab is going well and is quickly gaining confidence in his knee.









The fiery competitor was 2x Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for the Boilermakers in 2008 and 2010. After leaving Purdue, he played professionally mainly in Europe.

Kramer hopes to be fully recovered and ready to bounce back on the court. Teams in Russia and Serbia are showing interest even coming off the injury.