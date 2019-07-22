Huntington North graduate Tackett wins PBA Tour Finals title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – E.J. Tackett is on top of the bowling world – again.

The Huntington North graduate claimed the PBA Tour Finals title on Sunday afternoon. Tackett won this crown in 2017 and came in a close runner-up last year.

