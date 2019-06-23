Hummel leads Team USA to FIBA World Cup 3×3 Gold Medal

by: USA Basketball Staff

via USA Basketball

The USA (7-0) won its first FIBA 3×3 World Cup gold medal after securing a dominating 22-8 rout of Poland (5-2) in the semifinal and a hard-fought 18-14 defensive battle over Latvia (5-2) in the gold medal game on Sunday evening in Amsterdam.

The gold medal marked the USA’s second 3×3 World Cup medal in five tries after having claimed silver at the 2016 3×3 World Cup. The USA is now 23-9 overall in 3×3 World Cup play.

“It’s a heck of a feeling,” said tournament MVP Robbie Hummel (Purdue/Valparaiso, Ind.), who scored a tournament third-best 46 points and had 31 rebounds over the seven games. “It was a great tournament and the fans were outstanding. Latvia is a heck of a team. We see those guys on the (3×3) circuit. They’re disciplined, they’re talented. So, (my) hat’s off to them. They were outstanding all week.

“It’s pretty surreal,” he added. “For our team to have come together, Kareem (Maddox), Damon (Huffman) and I have played a good amount with each other during the summer, but Canyon (Barry) is very new. I’m so proud of everybody on this team. I think anybody could have been named MVP. We had contributions from everybody. Defensively I thought we were awesome. We were a complete team, a solid unit on both ends of the floor.”

Rounding out the USA gold medalists are Canyon Barry (Iowa Wolves/Florida/Colorado Springs, Colo.), who ranked fifth among all participants with 39 points; Damon Huffman (Brown/Petoskey, Mich.), who ranked 12th with 32 points; and Kareem Maddox (Princeton/Los Angeles, Calif), who led the USA with 42 rebounds and whose 24 points ranked 27th among the 80 participants.

