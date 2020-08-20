Hot-shooting Heat scorch Pacers for game two win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – Duncan Robinson hit his first six shots, all from 3-point range, and finished with 24 points as the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 109-100 for a 2-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Robinson opened the game making the Heat’s first three buckets with a trio of 3s. He didn’t miss until midway through the third quarter, and Robinson tied the Heat record for most 3s made in a playoff game with seven.

He finished 7-of-8 shooting, all beyond the arc.

The Heat led by as much as 16. Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 22 points after being questionable with an injured left eye.