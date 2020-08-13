Horizon League postpones fall 2020 competitions

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s fall sports season is over.
The Horizon League announced Thursday that it will postpone fall 2020 sports. The decision impacts all Horizon League sports that compete in the fall.
Championship season sports:
- Men’s and Women’s Cross Country
- Men’s and Women’s soccer
- Women’s Volleyball
Non-championship segment:
- Men’s and Women’s Golf
- Baseball
- Softball
- Men’s and Women’s Tennis
It’s not yet clear if the sports will play later.
“A decision on whether fall sport competition can take place in the spring will be determined by the Board and Council at a later date,” a release from Purdue Fort Wayne said. “Individual institutions will make decisions regarding training, practice and recruiting in accordance with NCAA regulations, state and institutional guidelines.”
The vote was made by members of the Horizon League Board of Directors, which is comprised of the 12 member institutions’ chief executive officers. The Council consists of the 12 member institutions’ athletic directors, chairpersons of the Senior Woman’s Administrators and Faculty Athletic Representatives and a student-athlete.
The schools in the Horizon League are:
- Cleveland State
- Detroit Mercy
- Green Bay
- IUPUI
- Milwaukee
- Northern Kentucky
- Oakland
- Purdue Fort Wayne
- Robert Morris
- UIC
- Wright State
- Youngstown State
