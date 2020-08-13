Horizon League postpones fall 2020 competitions

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s fall sports season is over.

The Horizon League announced Thursday that it will postpone fall 2020 sports. The decision impacts all Horizon League sports that compete in the fall.

Championship season sports:

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country

Men’s and Women’s soccer

Women’s Volleyball

Non-championship segment:

Men’s and Women’s Golf

Baseball

Softball

Men’s and Women’s Tennis

It’s not yet clear if the sports will play later.

“A decision on whether fall sport competition can take place in the spring will be determined by the Board and Council at a later date,” a release from Purdue Fort Wayne said. “Individual institutions will make decisions regarding training, practice and recruiting in accordance with NCAA regulations, state and institutional guidelines.”

The vote was made by members of the Horizon League Board of Directors, which is comprised of the 12 member institutions’ chief executive officers. The Council consists of the 12 member institutions’ athletic directors, chairpersons of the Senior Woman’s Administrators and Faculty Athletic Representatives and a student-athlete.

The schools in the Horizon League are:

Cleveland State

Detroit Mercy

Green Bay

IUPUI

Milwaukee

Northern Kentucky

Oakland

Purdue Fort Wayne

Robert Morris

UIC

Wright State

Youngstown State

More information on the league can be found on the Horizon League website.