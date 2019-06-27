Hoosiers Assistant Coach Ed Schilling departs program

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana University men’s basketball coach Archie Miller has announced that Ed Schilling will not remain as an assistant coach for the Hoosiers and will look to pursue other opportunities in basketball.

“I appreciate Ed for his hard work and dedication to our program and wish nothing but the best for he and his family,” Miller said. “His contributions were extremely beneficial to what we are trying to accomplish.”

Schilling, a Lebanon native who joined the staff two years ago, came to IU from UCLA and was a head coach at Park Tudor High School prior to moving to California in 2013.

“It was a blessing to have the opportunity to return home to my family, friends and high school coaching comrades. I’ll forever be appreciative of Indiana University and the fine IU Athletic Department and Basketball Program,” said Schilling. “I’m looking forward to my next chapter in God’s plan.”