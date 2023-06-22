Jalen Hood-Schifino arrives before the NBA basketball draft at Barclays Center, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BROOKYLN, N.Y. (WANE) – The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year is heading to Hollywood, as former Indiana University standout Jalen Hood-Schifino was selected with the 17th overall pick by the L.A. Lakers in Thursday night’s 2023 NBA Draft.

A six-foot-six combo guard, Hood-Schifino joins a team led by perennial All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers advanced to the Western Conference Finals this past season, falling to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Over his lone season in Bloomington, Hood-Schifino averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for the Hoosiers.