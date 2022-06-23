FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Amelia White will take her soccer talents to Penn State when she enrolls there this fall after a stellar career at Homestead High School. In the meantime, White continues to garner awards; the latest being the Gatorade Indiana Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Gatorade made the announcement Thursday morning, noting that White is being recognized not only for her outstanding athletic excellence, but also her high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. She’s now a finalist for Gatorade’s National Girls Soccer Player of the Year Award which will be announced in June.

The 5-foot-3 senior forward and midfielder led the Spartans to a 22-0 record and the Class 4A state championship this past season. White scored 25 goals and passed for 15 assists, including a goal in Homestead’s 2-1 win over Carmel High in the state final. The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year, White is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2022 by TopDrawerSoccer.com. A Second Team All-State selection as a freshman, she concluded her prep soccer career with 52 goals and 31 assists, having played only two seasons at the scholastic level.

White has volunteered locally as a youth soccer coach. “We were the only team to hold Amelia without a goal or an assist in a game this year, but that’s because our entire game plan was to shut her down,” said Jon Hoover, head coach of Warsaw Community High School. “But in doing so, we couldn’t stop her from creating opportunities for her teammates, and they still won the game.”

White has maintained a weighted 3.75 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a national letter of intent to play soccer on scholarship at Penn State University this fall.