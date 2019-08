FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leaving Purdue early didn’t stop Caleb Swanigan from earning his college diploma.

On Saturday, Biggie walked at graduation in West Lafayette. He left for the NBA after his sophomore season with the Boilermakers.

Swanigan is a Homestead graduate as well.

Two years ago, he made a promise. Today, he made good on his word.



A 2017 All-American and Academic All-American now has his degree.



Congrats to the @SacramentoKings @calebswanigan50 on your graduation from @LifeAtPurdue. #Purdue / #ProBoilers 🚂 pic.twitter.com/aaeY9Ya7AZ — Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 3, 2019

Also this spring, former Bishop Luers football standout Jaylon Smith also returned to school at Notre Dame to earn his degree.