Homestead boys tennis going to state

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 12:15 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 12:15 AM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Homestead High School Boys Tennis won semi-state in a sweeping fashion on Saturday.

The boys won all 5 matches.

The Spartans advance to the state finals on Friday night against Carmel.

