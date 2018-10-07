Homestead boys tennis going to state Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Homestead Number One Singles David Heiney [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Homestead High School Boys Tennis won semi-state in a sweeping fashion on Saturday.

The boys won all 5 matches.

The Spartans advance to the state finals on Friday night against Carmel.