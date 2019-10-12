Homestead boys tennis falls at semi-state

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A windy day did Homestead in on the tennis courts.

The Spartans come up short of state as they fall to North Central on Saturday, 3-2. Tim Steiner/Bryant Zitlaw will represent Homestead in the doubles state tournament.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss