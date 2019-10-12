Homestead boys tennis falls at semi-state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A windy day did Homestead in on the tennis courts.
The Spartans come up short of state as they fall to North Central on Saturday, 3-2. Tim Steiner/Bryant Zitlaw will represent Homestead in the doubles state tournament.
