MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – After being drafted in the sixth round by the Arizona Diamondbacks last week Andrew Saalfrank has officially signed, bypassing his senior season at Indiana University.

Dreams have become reality. Beyond grateful to my support system that has helped me get to this point in life and also a big thanks to IU and everyone affiliated with the university. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without attending that school and meeting so many great people⚾️ pic.twitter.com/tmQnGsPuDc — Andrew Saalfrank (@Ballfrank_23) June 14, 2019

The Big Ten Pitcher of the Year this past season as a junior, the lefty was selected 182nd overall last Tuesday. Slot value for that selection is $268,200.

Saalfrank is a Heritage High School graduate.