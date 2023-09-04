PHOENIX, Ariz. (WANE) – Heritage High School graduate Andrew Saalfrank is getting his shot at ‘The Show,’ as the left-handed reliever has been called up from Triple-A Reno by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Saalfrank started the season in Double-A, but was promoted to Reno midway through the summer. In Reno Saalfrank’s racked up 48 strikeouts in just 30.2 innings of work as he’s compiled a 4-2 record with a 2.35 ERA.

Saalfrank was a sixth-round draft pick by the Diamondbacks in 2019 following his junior season at Indiana University. That spring for the Hoosiers Saalfrank starred in Bloomington and was named the Big Ten Pitcher of The Year.