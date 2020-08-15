Heat’s Jones suffers neck strain during collision on floor

Miami Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr is carried off the court on a stretcher after being injured against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was carted off the court and fitted for a neck brace after colliding with Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze late in the third quarter of their game.

Jones was trying to get around a screen when he collided with the 6-foot-11 center and fell to the floor. The Heat announced via Twitter after their 109-92 loss that Jones had a neck strain and had undergone an MRI, CT scan and concussion test. The Heat said Jones would be re-evaluated over the weekend.

