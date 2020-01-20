Harlem Globetrotters Make a Stop in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE-Gearing up for the Globetrotters show at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Briana “Hoops” Green spent time in the city this week to promote the event and give a more inside look at what all the Globetrotters do.
For Briana, it’s not only about the entertainment or even the basketball, she finds happiness in the opportunities to be an ambassador of good will.
As only the 15th woman in the Harlem Globetrotter’s 94-year history, she’s an inspiration to young girls and fans everywhere. For tickets to their upcoming show in Fort Wayne, visit the team’s website: https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/World-Tour/Schedule/Allen-County-War-Memorial-Coliseum