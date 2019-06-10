Harding grad & 2x Super Bowl champion, Essex hosts camp in New Haven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Another year, another Trai Essex camp.

The Harding graduate and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers returned to town to hold his annual football game.

Essex continues to be a staple in the community as the event was held in New Haven.

He went to college at Northwestern before playing in the NFL with Pittsburgh and the Colts.

