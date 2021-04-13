Hall of Famer Bobby ‘Slick’ Leonard passes away at age 88

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After spending more than 50 years with the Indiana Pacers organization as a coach and broadcaster, Bobby ‘Slick’ Leonard has passed away at the age of 88.

"With a charisma, intensity, and wit to match his nickname, Slick made us champions."



Statement from @PacersSportsEnt Owners Herb Simon, Steve Simon, & the Simon Family on the passing of Bobby “Slick” Leonard: https://t.co/doR1nPEbLi pic.twitter.com/xrso5tYvfA — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 13, 2021

As a player, Leonard captained the 1953 Indiana University NCAA championship team and then went on to a professional career where he played seven seasons with the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers.

After his playing days ended, Leonard went into coaching and was the Indiana Pacers head coach from 1968-80.

Leonard eventually made his way to the broadcast booth, where his famous call of “Boom Baby!” was a welcome sound to Pacers fans everywhere.

Leonard was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.