Hall of Famer Bobby ‘Slick’ Leonard passes away at age 88

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After spending more than 50 years with the Indiana Pacers organization as a coach and broadcaster, Bobby ‘Slick’ Leonard has passed away at the age of 88.
As a player, Leonard captained the 1953 Indiana University NCAA championship team and then went on to a professional career where he played seven seasons with the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers.
After his playing days ended, Leonard went into coaching and was the Indiana Pacers head coach from 1968-80.
Leonard eventually made his way to the broadcast booth, where his famous call of “Boom Baby!” was a welcome sound to Pacers fans everywhere.
Leonard was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.