SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 10 assists and the Indiana Pacers snapped a three-game skid, beating the San Antonio Spurs 119-108 on Saturday night.

San Antonio sat out Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl a night after coach Gregg Popovich became the winningest coach in NBA history.

The Spurs rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 104-102 on Friday night, giving Popovich his 1,336th regular-season victory to break a tie with Don Nelson. Spurs rookie center Jock Landale had a season-high 26 points. Lonnie Walker IV added 20.