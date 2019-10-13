H.S. Football Sectional Brackets Revealed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Tony Jones Jr. rushed for a career-high 176 yards and Jonathan Doerer kicked three long field goals as No. 9 Notre Dame held off longtime rival Southern California 30-27 Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish (5-1), who rushed for a season-high 308 yards, clinched their third straight victory over the Trojans (3-3) on Ian Book's 8-yard run with 3:33 left.