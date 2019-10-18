H.S. Basketball Media Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Komets announced Thursday that forward Brad Morrison has been reassigned by the NHL's L.A. Kings from Ontario to Fort Wayne.

Morrison, 22, appeared in 50 AHL games last year with Ontario scoring 10 goals and 20 points during his rookie season. The forward was selected by New York in round four of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft after his third season of juniors in the WHL. In 2017-18 Morrison completed a six-year junior stint by sharing the season with Vancouver and Lethbridge and posted juniors career highs of 48 assists and 75 points in 74 games. Morrison helped Lethbridge to the Eastern Conference Finals leading the league with 16 goals and 37 points in 16 playoff games. Following juniors, Morrison signed a three-year entry level contract with the L.A. Kings in 2018. The Prince George, Quebec native is expected to see his first action of the season this weekend with the Komets.

The Komets also announced that forward Brett McKenzie has been released from his PTO with Chicago in the AHL and has returned to the Fort Wayne lineup. McKenzie skated one game with the Wolves during his brief stint with Chicago.

In additional player movement, the Komets have placed forwards Ian Mackey and Connor Sanvido on waivers.