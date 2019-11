VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) – The road back to Lucas Oil Stadium comes up a stop short for Bishop Dwenger.

The Saints rally in the second half against Valparaiso but fall in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week, 10-7. The reigning Class 4A state champions are upended in Class 5A Semistate.

The Vikings will face New Palestine in the state title game.

Bishop Dwenger finishes the year 11-2.