FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Howie Steele sealed the victory.

On a rainy night, Bishop Dwenger’s defense comes up clutch in the final minutes of the Highlight Zone Game of the Week to be Snider, 14-7.

The Saints move to 7-1 on the year. (Their only loss is to Homestead by two points as the Spartans clinched the conference title on this night.)

In the final week of the regular season, the Saints travel to Northrop on Friday. Snider takes on Bishop Luers.