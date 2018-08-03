Gore mystifies Dragons as TinCaps win

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Left fielder Hunter Jarmon hit a walk-off single in his Fort Wayne debut to push the TinCaps over the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds), 5-4, on Thursday night. A crowd of 8,204—Parkview Field’s 12th sellout of the year—watched as the ‘Caps pulled to within a half-game of a playoff spot with 30 games remaining in the regular season.

Fort Wayne (18-21, 50-58) went into the bottom of the ninth trailing, 4-3. With runners at first and second and no outs, third baseman Kelvin Melean laid down a sacrifice bunt that pitcher Dauri Moreta fielded and overthrew to first base, enabling pinch-runner Aldemar Burgos to score from second while catcher Jalen Washington advanced to third. After an out, Jarmon stepped to the plate and cranked a fastball over the head of center fielder Lorenzo Cedrola to score Washington from third and give the TinCaps a 5-4 win.

Not to be lost in the late game heroics, the San Diego Padres top pitching prospect, MacKenzie Gore, tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just two singles and two walks while striking out eight. Since returning from the Disabled List with a blister issue on June 10, Gore has made 10 starts, and over 40 innings, has posted a 2.48 ERA with 54 strikeouts against 14 walks.

Fort Wayne (17-22, 49-59) got on the board with a bang in the bottom of the first inning. After center fielder Jeisson Rosario led off the inning with a single, right fielder Jack Suwinski launched his sixth home run of the season over the wall in right field to put the TinCaps in front, 2-0.

The TinCaps added another in the bottom of the fifth. Suwinski collected his third RBI of the night on a sacrifice fly to center field to score Jarmon from third and give the TinCaps a 3-0 lead.

Dayton (20-20, 51-57) broke its scoring seal in the top of the seventh when Mitch Piatnik delivered an RBI single to cut the TinCaps lead to 3-1.

The Dragons took their first lead in the top of the eighth. Hendrik Clementina hammered his 15th home run of the year to cut the deficit at 3-2. Later in the inning, two more runs scored on a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch, respectively, to put Dayton ahead, 4-3, before Fort Wayne mounted the comeback in the bottom of the ninth.

