Going to a Mad Ants home game this year? Here’s what you need to know

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Mad Ants will tip off their season with back-to-back games at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this weekend.

“It is an exciting time with all the sports events back for a 2021-2022 season,” said Nathan Dennison, the VP of sales at the Coliseum. A full schedule of events – Mad Ants, Komets, Purdue Fort Wayne basketball, concerts and consumer events – all with open capacity, brings a level of excitement that everyone has missed since last March.

Both games will be played against the Windy City Bulls. On Saturday, Nov. 6, tip off is at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. If you plan on heading to the Coliseum for a game this season, here’s what you need to know about the COVID protocols:

Fans age 2 and older, sitting within 15 feet of the court, the back of the player bench or scorer’s table; the home, visiting, or referee locker rooms; or any other back-of-house player- or referee-focused area, such as a treatment or interview room, must either be 1) fully vaccinated or 2) show a negative COVID test result prior to the game and wear a face mask when not eating or drinking.

The negative tests must either be from a PCR test sampled up to two days prior to the game, or an approved rapid test sampled on the day of the game. These protocols primarily only impact floor and box seat season ticket holders, which is about 400 people.

These fans are asked to enter the Coliseum through the doors on the right side of the building and proceed down the hallway near the media entrance. A certified technician from GenePace will perform rapid tests to season ticket holders without proof of vaccination.

The same protocols also includes Coliseum staff that will be working within the 15-foot perimeter.

Fans sitting outside of the 15-foot perimeter do not have to wear a face mask. However, it is recommended.

The protocols are required by the NBA G-League.

Once Allen County reaches the level of “low to moderate risk,” the mask mandate and some other restrictions will be lifted, according to the Mad Ants’ president, Tim Bawmann.

Fans sitting outside of the 15-foot perimeter also have to access their seats from the 200 level and come down from there. They cannot access their seats from the floor.

When the game is over and players have left the court, fans will be able to access floor level and exit the building.

To see the Mad Ants full schedule the 2021-2022 season, click here.